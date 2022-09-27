Minnesota2305
Colorado1102

First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp).

Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-15-4_26. Colorado 13-19-9_41.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 3 of 8; Colorado 0 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, McIntyre 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Minnesota, Gustavsson 0-0-0 (28-26). Colorado, Francouz 0-1-0 (26-21).

A_0 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, CJ Murray.

