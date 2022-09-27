|Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|—
|5
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp).
Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-15-4_26. Colorado 13-19-9_41.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 3 of 8; Colorado 0 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, McIntyre 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Minnesota, Gustavsson 0-0-0 (28-26). Colorado, Francouz 0-1-0 (26-21).
A_0 (18,007). T_2:26.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, CJ Murray.
