|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp).
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Addison), 11:48.
Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek), 14:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-3_23. Minnesota 10-10-8_28.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Minnesota 2 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Wedgewood 0-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves), Dallas, Oettinger 0-1-0 (20-16). Minnesota, Fleury 1-0-0 (23-22).
A_16,324 (18,064). T_2:23.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin Kea. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Tommy Hughes.
