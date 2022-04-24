|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 40 (Granlund, Fabbro), 19:57. Penalties_Kunin, NSH (Holding), 3:15; Ekholm, NSH (Delay of Game), 9:48; Duhaime, MIN (Interference), 12:31; Cramarossa, MIN (Roughing), 17:27.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 24 (Cramarossa, Dewar), 6:36. 3, Nashville, Duchene 41 (Forsberg, Granlund), 10:40 (pp). 4, Nashville, Johansen 24 (Forsberg, Granlund), 13:38 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 25 (Fiala, Kaprizov), 18:27 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Fiala 33 (Boldy), 19:37. Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Cousins (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:36; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Delay of Game), 6:36; Merrill, MIN (Interference), 10:06; Deslauriers, MIN (Cross Checking), 12:42; Sissons, NSH (High Sticking), 14:26; Carrier, NSH (High Sticking), 18:05.
Third Period_7, Nashville, Fabbro 3 (Duchene, Josi), 14:20. Penalties_Deslauriers, MIN (Roughing), 3:20; Tolvanen, NSH (Hooking), 6:22.
Overtime_8, Minnesota, Kulikov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov), 4:58. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-22-8-2_47. Nashville 9-9-5-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 7; Nashville 2 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 27-22-5 (25 shots-21 saves). Nashville, Rittich 5-3-3 (47-42).
A_17,160 (17,113). T_2:51.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bevan Mills.
