|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 40 (Granlund, Fabbro), 19:57.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 24 (Cramarossa, Dewar), 6:36. 3, Nashville, Duchene 41 (Forsberg, Granlund), 10:40 (pp). 4, Nashville, Johansen 24 (Forsberg, Granlund), 13:38 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 25 (Fiala, Kaprizov), 18:27 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Fiala 33 (Boldy), 19:37.
Third Period_7, Nashville, Fabbro 3 (Duchene, Josi), 14:20.
Overtime_8, Minnesota, Kulikov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov), 4:58.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-22-8-2_47. Nashville 9-9-5-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 7; Nashville 2 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 27-22-5 (25 shots-21 saves). Nashville, Rittich 5-3-3 (47-42).
A_17,160 (17,113). T_2:51.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bevan Mills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.