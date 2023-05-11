|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|2-Engel pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.119
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|c-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|9
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.191
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Gordon cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Castro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Farmer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Jeffers c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|San Diego
|100
|110
|000_3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|30x_5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Gordon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kim in the 9th. c-struck out for Nola in the 9th.
1-ran for Kepler in the 7th. 2-ran for Soto in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Soto 2 (11), Machado (7), Gallo (4), Correa (7). HR_Tatis Jr. (5), off Ober; Odor (1), off Ober; Farmer (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (11), Soto (19), Odor (3), Gallo (15), Farmer (6), Kepler (14), Correa 2 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Bogaerts, Grisham 2, Machado, Kim); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Polanco, Buxton 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 7.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|80
|3.16
|Honeywell Jr., L, 2-2, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|4.29
|Wilson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.79
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|96
|1.85
|Pagán, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.02
|Stewart, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.00
|J.López, S, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2. HBP_Darvish (Farmer), Honeywell Jr. (Jeffers), Stewart (Bogaerts). WP_Ober.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:34. A_23,365 (38,544).
