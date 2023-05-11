San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33363210
Tatis Jr. rf312110.280
Cronenworth 1b400001.228
Machado dh411000.250
Soto lf302111.256
2-Engel pr-lf000000.000
Bogaerts ss300000.266
Grisham cf400003.210
Kim 3b300002.223
b-Carpenter ph100000.208
Odor 2b411101.119
Nola c300001.152
c-Cruz ph100001.263

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3056539
Buxton dh300011.220
Kepler rf400100.214
1-Taylor pr-cf010000.242
Correa ss401202.191
Kirilloff 1b311012.333
Polanco 2b401002.276
Gordon cf-lf300000.158
a-Solano ph100000.269
Castro lf000000.186
Farmer 3b311100.243
Gallo lf-rf312111.200
Jeffers c210001.261

San Diego100110000_360
Minnesota01010030x_560

a-flied out for Gordon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kim in the 9th. c-struck out for Nola in the 9th.

1-ran for Kepler in the 7th. 2-ran for Soto in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Soto 2 (11), Machado (7), Gallo (4), Correa (7). HR_Tatis Jr. (5), off Ober; Odor (1), off Ober; Farmer (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (11), Soto (19), Odor (3), Gallo (15), Farmer (6), Kepler (14), Correa 2 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Bogaerts, Grisham 2, Machado, Kim); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Polanco, Buxton 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 7.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish642217803.16
Honeywell Jr., L, 2-2, BS, 0-22-313310154.29
Wilson1-310011123.79
Cosgrove100001140.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober663306961.85
Pagán, W, 3-0100001124.02
Stewart, H, 2100021280.00
J.López, S, 3-6100002151.59

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2. HBP_Darvish (Farmer), Honeywell Jr. (Jeffers), Stewart (Bogaerts). WP_Ober.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:34. A_23,365 (38,544).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you