San Jose12104
Minnesota21115

First Period_1, Minnesota, Kulikov 6 (Boldy, Fiala), 6:04. 2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 8 (Foligno), 7:29. 3, San Jose, Balcers 10 (Gregor, Bordeleau), 9:38.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Nieto 6 (Burns, Bonino), 1:19. 5, Minnesota, Boldy 14 (Gaudreau, Fiala), 6:37. 6, San Jose, Gregor 5 (Balcers, Burns), 11:11.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Bonino 12 (Hertl, Meloche), 1:37 (sh). 8, Minnesota, Fiala 29 (Benn, Gaudreau), 8:54.

Overtime_9, Minnesota, Fiala 30 (Gaudreau, Spurgeon), 1:05.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-15-9-0_30. Minnesota 11-6-10-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 18-16-9 (28 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 25-22-5 (30-26).

A_19,029 (18,064). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Justin Johnson.

