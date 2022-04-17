|San Jose
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Minnesota, Kulikov 6 (Boldy, Fiala), 6:04. 2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 8 (Foligno), 7:29. 3, San Jose, Balcers 10 (Gregor, Bordeleau), 9:38.
Second Period_4, San Jose, Nieto 6 (Burns, Bonino), 1:19. 5, Minnesota, Boldy 14 (Gaudreau, Fiala), 6:37. 6, San Jose, Gregor 5 (Balcers, Burns), 11:11.
Third Period_7, San Jose, Bonino 12 (Hertl, Meloche), 1:37 (sh). 8, Minnesota, Fiala 29 (Benn, Gaudreau), 8:54.
Overtime_9, Minnesota, Fiala 30 (Gaudreau, Spurgeon), 1:05.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-15-9-0_30. Minnesota 11-6-10-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 5.
Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 18-16-9 (28 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 25-22-5 (30-26).
A_19,029 (18,064). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Justin Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.