|Seattle
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Minnesota, Middleton 3 (Spurgeon, Johansson), 15:17.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Boldy 26 (Johansson, Spurgeon), 5:38 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Boldy 27 (Eriksson Ek), 14:59.
Third Period_4, Minnesota, Boldy 28 (Eriksson Ek), 0:50. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 14 (Zuccarello, Merrill), 10:21. 6, Seattle, Schwartz 18 (Dunn, Geekie), 11:00.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 13-13-10_36. Minnesota 5-7-8_20.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 3.
Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 14-13-4 (13 shots-9 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 24-13-4 (36-35).
A_19,291 (18,064). T_2:28.
Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tommy Hughes.
