Minnesota2125
St. Louis0011

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 1 (Foligno, Eriksson Ek), 0:39. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 4 (Hartman), 2:18. Penalties_Schenn, STL (Charging), 5:22; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:28.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Spurgeon), 7:44. Penalties_Dumba, MIN (Interference), 16:08; Buchnevich, STL (Interference), 17:41.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Foligno), 0:22. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 2 (Parayko), 2:17 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Hartman), 12:31 (en). Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN (Tripping), 0:48; Faulk, STL (Slashing), 15:48; Mikkola, STL (Cross Checking), 18:35.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-10-11_33. St. Louis 14-8-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 2-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Husso 1-2-0 (32-28).

A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:30.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

