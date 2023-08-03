MinnesotaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34575Totals35383
Correa ss4000Nootbaar lf4000
Farmer 3b-2b5000Goldschmidt dh4000
Solano 1b4120Walker rf4000
Polanco dh3010Burleson 1b4231
Julien 2b4110Edman ss4110
Gallo lf0000Carlson cf4012
Jeffers c4112Knizner c4010
Castro lf-3b3110Motter 3b4000
Taylor cf3113Fermín 2b3020
Wallner rf3000
Kepler rf1000

Minnesota0400010005
St. Louis0100010013

LOB_Minnesota 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Castro (12), Carlson (7). HR_Jeffers (6), Taylor (13), Burleson (8). SB_Castro (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray W,5-4752208
Jax H,16110002
Duran S,19-23121101
St. Louis
Liberatore L,1-452-365521
VerHagen11-300013
Thompson110000
Naile100010

WP_Duran, Liberatore.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:32. A_36,949 (44,494).

