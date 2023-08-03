|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Burleson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Julien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Motter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Fermín 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|040
|001
|000
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
LOB_Minnesota 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Castro (12), Carlson (7). HR_Jeffers (6), Taylor (13), Burleson (8). SB_Castro (27).
WP_Duran, Liberatore.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:32. A_36,949 (44,494).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
