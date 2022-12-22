CHICAGO ST. (3-12)
Cardet 6-12 5-6 17, Corbett 2-12 3-6 8, Davis 0-6 2-2 2, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Weaver 4-6 4-4 16, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Kacuol 2-2 0-0 4, Arneaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 14-18 55.
MINNESOTA (6-6)
Battle 6-14 0-0 14, Garcia 8-15 2-2 18, Ola-Joseph 3-4 1-6 7, Cooper 1-6 0-0 2, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 2-7 0-0 6, Payne 2-3 0-2 4, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Henley 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-56 4-11 58.
Halftime_Minnesota 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 7-20 (Weaver 4-5, Johnson 2-5, Corbett 1-4, Cardet 0-2, Davis 0-4), Minnesota 4-20 (Carrington 2-6, Battle 2-8, Cooper 0-1, Henley 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Garcia 0-3). Rebounds_Chicago St. 30 (Corbett 10), Minnesota 34 (Carrington 7). Assists_Chicago St. 12 (Weaver 5), Minnesota 19 (Cooper 9). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 13, Minnesota 13. A_8,736 (14,625).
