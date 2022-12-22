|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cardet
|38
|6-12
|5-6
|1-2
|2
|1
|17
|Corbett
|35
|2-12
|3-6
|2-10
|2
|1
|8
|Davis
|26
|0-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Johnson
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|8
|Weaver
|38
|4-6
|4-4
|1-7
|5
|2
|16
|Cole
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kacuol
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Arneaud
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-45
|14-18
|7-30
|12
|13
|55
Percentages: FG .378, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Weaver 4-5, Johnson 2-5, Corbett 1-4, Cardet 0-2, Davis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet).
Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Weaver 3, Corbett 2, Kacuol 2, Cardet, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Davis 2, Cardet, Weaver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|31
|6-14
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|14
|Garcia
|30
|8-15
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|18
|Ola-Joseph
|22
|3-4
|1-6
|3-3
|0
|1
|7
|Cooper
|37
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|9
|2
|2
|Samuels
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Carrington
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|0
|6
|Payne
|13
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Thompson
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|1
|4
|Henley
|8
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|4-11
|11-34
|19
|13
|58
Percentages: FG .446, FT .364.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Carrington 2-6, Battle 2-8, Cooper 0-1, Henley 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Garcia 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Garcia 2, Carrington).
Turnovers: 11 (Ola-Joseph 3, Payne 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2, Garcia).
Steals: 6 (Battle 2, Carrington 2, Garcia, Samuels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago St.
|30
|25
|—
|55
|Minnesota
|38
|20
|—
|58
A_8,736 (14,625).
