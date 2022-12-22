FGFTReb
CHICAGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cardet386-125-61-22117
Corbett352-123-62-10218
Davis260-62-21-4032
Johnson343-70-02-5318
Weaver384-64-41-75216
Cole150-00-00-1010
Kacuol122-20-00-1034
Arneaud20-00-00-0010
Totals20017-4514-187-30121355

Percentages: FG .378, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Weaver 4-5, Johnson 2-5, Corbett 1-4, Cardet 0-2, Davis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Weaver 3, Corbett 2, Kacuol 2, Cardet, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Davis 2, Cardet, Weaver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle316-140-00-51314
Garcia308-152-21-62218
Ola-Joseph223-41-63-3017
Cooper371-60-00-5922
Samuels180-10-01-2110
Carrington282-70-02-7406
Payne132-30-21-3114
Thompson132-40-03-3114
Henley81-21-10-0023
Totals20025-564-1111-34191358

Percentages: FG .446, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Carrington 2-6, Battle 2-8, Cooper 0-1, Henley 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Garcia 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Garcia 2, Carrington).

Turnovers: 11 (Ola-Joseph 3, Payne 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2, Garcia).

Steals: 6 (Battle 2, Carrington 2, Garcia, Samuels).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago St.302555
Minnesota382058

A_8,736 (14,625).

