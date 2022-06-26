|Colorado
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton dh
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Serven c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|101
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|320
|000
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Colorado 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B_Buxton (2). HR_Blackmon (12). SB_Joe (4). SF_Correa (1).
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Ryan (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:06. A_28,048 (38,544).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.