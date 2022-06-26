ColoradoMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals383123Totals336106
Joe lf4220Arraez 2b4120
Daza cf5011Buxton dh3331
Blackmon rf5111Correa ss3111
Cron 1b4021Kepler rf4122
Rodgers 2b5010Kirilloff 1b3011
McMahon dh3000Urshela 3b4011
Montero 3b4010Gordon lf4000
Serven c4020Jeffers c4000
Hampson ss4020Contreras cf2000
Celestino ph-cf2000

Colorado1011000003
Minnesota32000010x6

DP_Colorado 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B_Buxton (2). HR_Blackmon (12). SB_Joe (4). SF_Correa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Feltner L,1-3485512
Gomber22-321111
Stephenson11-300002
Minnesota
Ryan W,6-3583311
Thielbar H,82-320010
Pagán H,311-300002
Duffey H,8120001
Duran S,5-5100002

HBP_Ryan (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:06. A_28,048 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

