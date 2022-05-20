MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3367666
Buxton cf410010.235
Correa ss411011.265
Garlick dh111200.250
a-Arraez ph-dh300000.313
Polanco 2b400011.229
Sánchez c501102.229
Urshela 3b210110.225
Kepler rf310011.252
Miranda 1b412201.123
Celestino lf302010.350

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34411425
Merrifield rf312110.206
Benintendi lf501002.302
Witt Jr. ss200111.221
Dozier dh400001.279
Melendez c402001.286
Santana 1b411100.128
Rivera 3b422100.256
Lopez 2b400000.220
Blanco cf201000.500
b-Isbel ph-cf202000.283

Minnesota310000020_670
Kansas City100000201_4112

a-grounded out for Garlick in the 4th. b-doubled for Blanco in the 7th.

E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), off Duffey; Rivera (2), off Pagán. RBIs_Garlick 2 (8), Sánchez (18), Urshela (12), Miranda 2 (5), Witt Jr. (16), Santana (7), Merrifield (17), Rivera (8). SB_Witt Jr. (6). CS_Celestino (1). SF_Urshela, Garlick, Witt Jr., Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Miranda, Kepler, Arraez, Buxton); Kansas City 5 (Benintendi 2, Rivera, Melendez, Santana). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 7.

GIDP_Benintendi.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer, W, 1-051-351110741.74
Jax, H, 32-300012182.95
Duffey, H, 51-332200184.11
Duran, H, 412-300002162.79
Pagán, S, 6-7131101192.13
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 2-332-354422904.01
Payamps21-310002341.47
Griffin10000080.00
Coleman2-312231334.02
Peacock11-300011290.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duran 2-1, Payamps 1-0, Peacock 2-0. WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).

