|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Merrifield rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Arraez ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Blanco cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Celestino lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Isbel ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|310
|000
|020
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|201
|—
|4
E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), Rivera (2). SB_Witt Jr. (6). SF_Urshela (4), Garlick (1), Witt Jr. (1), Merrifield (5).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Lynch.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).
