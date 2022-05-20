MinnesotaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33676Totals344114
Buxton cf4100Merrifield rf3121
Correa ss4110Benintendi lf5010
Garlick dh1112Witt Jr. ss2001
Arraez ph-dh3000Dozier dh4000
Polanco 2b4000Melendez c4020
Sánchez c5011Santana 1b4111
Urshela 3b2101Rivera 3b4221
Kepler rf3100Lopez 2b4000
Miranda 1b4122Blanco cf2010
Celestino lf3020Isbel ph-cf2020

Minnesota3100000206
Kansas City1000002014

E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), Rivera (2). SB_Witt Jr. (6). SF_Urshela (4), Garlick (1), Witt Jr. (1), Merrifield (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Smeltzer W,1-051-351110
Jax H,32-300012
Duffey H,51-332200
Duran H,412-300002
Pagán S,6-7131101
Kansas City
Lynch L,2-332-354422
Payamps21-310002
Griffin100000
Coleman2-312231
Peacock11-300011

WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).

