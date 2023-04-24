New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32161410
Volpe ss301011.194
Judge dh401001.244
Rizzo 1b400002.300
Torres 2b311012.257
LeMahieu 3b302010.299
F.Cordero rf300003.174
a-Kiner-Falefa ph000010.176
Cabrera lf400100.211
Trevino c401000.208
Hicks cf400001.107

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33610665
Kepler rf533000.222
Correa ss501102.213
Polanco 2b502302.389
Buxton dh400101.231
Larnach lf201020.240
Miranda 3b300010.236
Gallo 1b311110.243
Vázquez c310010.280
Taylor cf312010.250

New York000000001_161
Minnesota00310101x_6101

a-walked for F.Cordero in the 9th.

E_Volpe (2), Miranda (3). LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Judge (3), Polanco (2). 3B_Correa (1). HR_Gallo (6), off Weissert. RBIs_Cabrera (7), Polanco 3 (5), Buxton (8), Gallo (12), Correa (9). SB_Taylor (2). CS_Kepler (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Rizzo 2, Torres, Judge); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Vázquez 2, Miranda, Buxton). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Buxton. GIDP_LeMahieu, Cabrera.

DP_New York 1 (Trevino, Torres, Trevino); Minnesota 2 (Correa, Gallo; Gallo, Correa, Gallo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, L, 2-222-333331806.11
Weissert231112392.08
Abreu11-321021321.59
Peralta10000093.00
J.Cordero121101203.24
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 3-07300281070.62
Jax120001233.48
Moran111121247.45

Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 2-0, Abreu 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:54. A_16,242 (38,544).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you