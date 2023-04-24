|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|F.Cordero rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|a-Kiner-Falefa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|6
|5
|Kepler rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.389
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Gallo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|New York
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|003
|101
|01x_6
|10
|1
a-walked for F.Cordero in the 9th.
E_Volpe (2), Miranda (3). LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Judge (3), Polanco (2). 3B_Correa (1). HR_Gallo (6), off Weissert. RBIs_Cabrera (7), Polanco 3 (5), Buxton (8), Gallo (12), Correa (9). SB_Taylor (2). CS_Kepler (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Rizzo 2, Torres, Judge); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Vázquez 2, Miranda, Buxton). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Buxton. GIDP_LeMahieu, Cabrera.
DP_New York 1 (Trevino, Torres, Trevino); Minnesota 2 (Correa, Gallo; Gallo, Correa, Gallo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, L, 2-2
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|80
|6.11
|Weissert
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|2.08
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|32
|1.59
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|J.Cordero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.24
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 3-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|107
|0.62
|Jax
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.48
|Moran
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|7.45
Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 2-0, Abreu 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:54. A_16,242 (38,544).
