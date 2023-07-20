|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|6
|14
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.318
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Kirilloff 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.285
|Kepler rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Wallner dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Castro cf-3b-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Farmer 3b-2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|a-Solano ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|0
|14
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.260
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Minnesota
|010
|020
|012_6
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|200_3
|5
|0
a-walked for Gallo in the 8th.
1-ran for Julien in the 7th.
LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 2. HR_Julien (9), off Castillo; Kepler (14), off Castillo; Kirilloff (7), off Sweet; Murphy (6), off Maeda; Suárez (14), off Jax. RBIs_Jeffers (13), Julien (16), Kepler (36), Kirilloff 2 (27), Murphy (11), Suárez 2 (58). SB_Castro (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 3); Seattle 2 (Ford 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Farmer, Suárez. GIDP_Kelenic.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Correa, Kirilloff).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|80
|5.10
|Jax, BS, 1-6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Pagán, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.48
|Duran, S, 16-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.11
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|11
|104
|3.04
|Topa
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.72
|Speier
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.11
|Muñoz, L, 2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|2.79
|Sweet
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Jax 1-1, Speier 1-0. HBP_Duran (Rodríguez). PB_Murphy (1).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:42. A_25,825 (47,929).
