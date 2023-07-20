MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36695614
Correa ss500001.231
Julien 2b212120.318
1-Taylor pr-cf010010.218
Kirilloff 1b511204.285
Kepler rf522101.224
Wallner dh410011.269
Castro cf-3b-lf502001.247
Farmer 3b-2b-3b401001.246
Gallo lf300003.182
a-Solano ph-2b000010.275
Jeffers c301112.261

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31353014
Crawford ss402001.259
Rodríguez cf300002.246
Kelenic lf411002.252
Suárez 3b411201.226
Ford dh400004.260
Hernández rf300001.240
France 1b300001.249
Murphy c311101.275
Wong 2b300001.158

Minnesota010020012_690
Seattle000001200_350

a-walked for Gallo in the 8th.

1-ran for Julien in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 2. HR_Julien (9), off Castillo; Kepler (14), off Castillo; Kirilloff (7), off Sweet; Murphy (6), off Maeda; Suárez (14), off Jax. RBIs_Jeffers (13), Julien (16), Kepler (36), Kirilloff 2 (27), Murphy (11), Suárez 2 (58). SB_Castro (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 3); Seattle 2 (Ford 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Farmer, Suárez. GIDP_Kelenic.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Correa, Kirilloff).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda61-332209805.10
Jax, BS, 1-62-311101152.97
Pagán, W, 4-1100002113.48
Duran, S, 16-19110002202.11
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo66332111043.04
Topa2-300011172.72
Speier1-30000184.11
Muñoz, L, 2-3121121272.79
Sweet1122102018.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jax 1-1, Speier 1-0. HBP_Duran (Rodríguez). PB_Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_25,825 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you