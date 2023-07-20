|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirilloff 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kepler rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|020
|012
|—
|6
|Seattle
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
DP_Minnesota 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 2. HR_Julien (9), Kepler (14), Kirilloff (7), Murphy (6), Suárez (14). SB_Castro (22).
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_Duran (Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:42. A_25,825 (47,929).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.