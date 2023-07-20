MinnesotaSeattle
Totals36695Totals31353
Correa ss5000Crawford ss4020
Julien 2b2121Rodríguez cf3000
Taylor pr-cf0100Kelenic lf4110
Kirilloff 1b5112Suárez 3b4112
Kepler rf5221Ford dh4000
Wallner dh4100Hernández rf3000
Castro cf-3b5020France 1b3000
Farmer 3b-2b4010Murphy c3111
Gallo lf3000Wong 2b3000
Solano ph-2b0000
Jeffers c3011

Minnesota0100200126
Seattle0000012003

DP_Minnesota 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 2. HR_Julien (9), Kepler (14), Kirilloff (7), Murphy (6), Suárez (14). SB_Castro (22).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Maeda61-332209
Jax BS,1-62-311101
Pagán W,4-1100002
Duran S,16-19110002
Seattle
Castillo6633211
Topa2-300011
Speier1-300001
Muñoz L,2-3121121
Sweet112210

HBP_Duran (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_25,825 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

