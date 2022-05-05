|St. Louis
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Greenway), 9:33. 2, Minnesota, Gaudreau 1 (Brodin, Hartman), 13:04 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Eriksson Ek, Zuccarello), 19:06 (pp). Penalties_Faulk, STL (High Sticking), 11:41; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Interference), 14:58; Faulk, STL (Slashing), 17:55.
Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2, 0:51. 5, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 12:34 (pp). Penalties_Toropchenko, STL (Interference), 2:36; Goligoski, MIN (Slashing), 2:36; Schenn, STL (Tripping), 4:37; Boldy, MIN (Interference), 7:12; Brodin, MIN (Holding), 11:43; Fiala, MIN (Hooking), 16:20.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Buchnevich, Thomas), 4:14. 7, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Zuccarello), 11:47. 8, Minnesota, Kaprizov 3 (Brodin, Hartman), 12:52 (en). Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN (Tripping), 5:56; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 12:23; Thomas, STL (Cross Checking), 12:23; Duhaime, MIN (Roughing), 18:17; Parayko, STL (Roughing), 18:17.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-15-9_34. Minnesota 7-11-10_28.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 5; Minnesota 2 of 3.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 1-1-0 (27 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 1-1-0 (34-32).
A_19,376 (18,064). T_2:40.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.
