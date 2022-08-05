TorontoMinnesota
Merrifield cf-2b5120Arraez 2b5000
Guerrero Jr. 1b4122Correa ss5120
Gurriel Jr. dh5010Polanco dh3100
Hernández rf5010Miranda 3b4111
Bichette ss5110Gordon lf5233
Chapman 3b4111Cave rf5010
Jansen c3010Beckham 1b5011
Tapia lf4011Contreras cf4111
Espinal 2b2111León c2010
Kirk ph1000Urshela ph1010
Zimmer cf0000Celestino pr0000
Biggio ph-2b1000Sánchez c0000

Toronto00001300105
Minnesota00140000016

E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). DP_Toronto 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), Espinal (7), Guerrero Jr. (23), Contreras (2), Gordon (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos32-365521
Richards11-300010
Pop120000
Cimber110001
Phelps110002
García110011
Romano L,3-3001001
Minnesota
Mahle654415
Jax H,11100003
Duran H,12120001
López BS,20-25131100
Fulmer W,4-4110013

Pop pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).

