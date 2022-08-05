TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals395115212
Merrifield cf-2b-cf512002.244
Guerrero Jr. 1b412211.289
Gurriel Jr. dh501001.312
Hernández rf501001.271
Bichette ss511003.260
Chapman 3b411101.241
Jansen c301011.220
Tapia lf401100.277
Espinal 2b211101.265
a-Kirk ph100001.302
Zimmer cf000000.107
b-Biggio ph-2b100000.222

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39611646
Arraez 2b500000.321
Correa ss512000.268
Polanco dh310021.235
Miranda 3b411111.273
Gordon lf523300.279
Cave rf501001.333
Beckham 1b501101.143
Contreras cf411101.120
León c201011.250
c-Urshela ph101000.263
1-Celestino pr000000.268
Sánchez c000000.209

Toronto0000130010_5112
Minnesota0014000001_6110

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. c-singled for León in the 9th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), off Mahle; Espinal (7), off Mahle; Guerrero Jr. (23), off Mahle; Contreras (2), off Berríos; Gordon (5), off Berríos. RBIs_Chapman (58), Espinal (41), Guerrero Jr. 2 (68), Tapia (37), Contreras (4), Miranda (45), Gordon 3 (20), Beckham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Gordon 2, Arraez, Contreras). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Tapia, Cave, Beckham.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Arraez, Beckham).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos32-365521605.19
Richards11-300010225.18
Pop120000130.00
Cimber110001143.18
Phelps110002152.34
García110011202.41
Romano, L, 3-300100182.50
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle654415866.00
Jax, H, 11100003113.42
Duran, H, 12120001172.06
López, BS, 20-25131100301.79
Fulmer, W, 4-4110013153.05

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0. IBB_off García (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).

