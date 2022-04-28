DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36111136
Hill cf401111.333
Meadows rf301010.304
Grossman dh503000.327
Báez ss501003.257
Torkelson 1b400001.200
H.Castro 3b402000.323
Schoop 2b411000.159
Barnhart c401001.242
W.Castro lf301010.214

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34711638
Polanco 2b311011.188
Correa ss513300.200
Arraez 1b500000.333
Urshela 3b413100.321
Garlick lf210021.118
Kepler rf400001.246
Jeffers c400004.196
Larnach dh412101.286
Celestino cf322100.200

Detroit000100000_1114
Minnesota02004100x_7110

E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). RBIs_Hill (1), Larnach (5), Celestino (1), Correa 3 (6), Urshela (5). S_Celestino, Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Torkelson, Báez 2, Grossman, Meadows 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Hill. GIDP_Grossman, Kepler.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson); Minnesota 2 (Arraez; Correa, Urshela, Arraez).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 1-2566324853.05
Barnes121111241.23
Peralta110002160.00
Jiménez120001192.25
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober32-361123732.75
Stashak, W, 1-011-320001184.50
Duffey11000085.14
Jax, S, 1-1320012462.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Jax (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

