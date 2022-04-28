DetroitMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals361111Totals347116
Hill cf4011Polanco 2b3110
Meadows rf3010Correa ss5133
Grossman dh5030Arraez 1b5000
Báez ss5010Urshela 3b4131
Torkelson 1b4000Garlick lf2100
H.Castro 3b4020Kepler rf4000
Schoop 2b4110Jeffers c4000
Barnhart c4010Larnach dh4121
W.Castro lf3010Celestino cf3221

Detroit0001000001
Minnesota02004100x7

E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). S_Celestino (1), Polanco (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Skubal L,1-2566324
Barnes121111
Peralta110002
Jiménez120001
Minnesota
Ober32-361123
Stashak W,1-011-320001
Duffey110000
Jax S,1-1320012

HBP_Jax (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you