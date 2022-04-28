|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|1
|11
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Celestino cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|041
|00x
|—
|7
E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). S_Celestino (1), Polanco (1).
HBP_Jax (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).
