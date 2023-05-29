|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|Gallo 1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kirilloff dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Castro lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|003
|100
|001
|2
|—
|7
|Houston
|000
|100
|400
|0
|—
|5
E_Gallo (3). DP_Minnesota 3, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 12, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (10). HR_Lewis (1), Jeffers (3), Altuve (2). SB_Castro (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gray
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Stewart BS,1-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|J.López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duran W,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|France
|6
|7
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Martinez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly BS,10-11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|B.Abreu L,2-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_J.López (Alvarez). WP_France.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:56. A_40,744 (41,000).
