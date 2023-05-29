MinnesotaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals437147Totals35574
Gallo 1b-lf5010Altuve 2b4114
Julien 2b4010Peña ss4000
Farmer 2b2110Alvarez dh4100
Correa ss5100Bregman 3b4010
Kirilloff dh2120Tucker rf4110
Lewis 3b5124J.Abreu 1b3110
Kepler rf5100Meyers cf4000
Jeffers c5132Dubón lf4120
Castro lf-cf5120Maldonado c3010
Taylor cf3011Diaz ph-c1000
Solano ph-1b2010

Minnesota00310000127
Houston00010040005

E_Gallo (3). DP_Minnesota 3, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 12, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (10). HR_Lewis (1), Jeffers (3), Altuve (2). SB_Castro (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray643233
Stewart BS,1-2122202
J.López100000
Duran W,1-1210003
Houston
France674438
Martinez120000
Neris H,9110002
Pressly BS,10-11121112
B.Abreu L,2-1122213

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_J.López (Alvarez). WP_France.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:56. A_40,744 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you