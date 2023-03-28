|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|2
|12
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Isola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|1-W.Castro pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Shuffield ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|2-Smith pr-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Holland lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Farmer 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|3-Prato pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schobel 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Solano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Se.Gray ph-dh
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|5-Schmidt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Nigro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|6-Garry pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Cruz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|4-Escotto pr-ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Reynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith-Njigba lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|McCutchen dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rivas ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Dixon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|7-Polanco pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|R.Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|8-Maggi pr-3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Joe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|9-Ordonez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|140_7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|104
|000_5
|8
|0
a-singled for McCutchen in the 6th. b-walked for Solano in the 7th. c-struck out for W.Castro in the 8th.
1-ran for Correa in the 4th. 2-ran for Kepler in the 4th. 3-ran for Farmer in the 4th. 4-ran for Cruz in the 4th. 5-ran for Jeffers in the 5th. 6-ran for Taylor in the 5th. 7-ran for Hayes in the 5th. 8-ran for R.Castro in the 5th. 9-ran for Hedges in the 6th.
LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (1), Jeffers (1), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (1). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Se.Gray (1), off Minaya; Smith-Njigba (1), off Brink. RBIs_Farmer (1), Garry (1), Prato (1), Se.Gray 3 (3), McCutchen (1), Smith-Njigba 3 (3), Choi (1). SF_McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Garry, Holland, Isola, Solano 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Escotto). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Isola, Garry, Smith, Reynolds, Delay. GIDP_Isola.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, R.Castro, Choi; Hedges).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|2.25
|McMahon, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Brink, BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|31
|36.00
|Scherff, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Nordlin, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Phillips, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|70
|3.60
|De Jong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Hernandez, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|9.00
|Moreta, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|27.00
|Minaya, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|54.00
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 1-1. HBP_De Jong (Smith). WP_Brink.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_2:25. A_4,714 (8,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.