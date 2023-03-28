MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals377126212
Gallo 1b200002.000
Isola 1b300001.000
Correa ss201000.500
1-W.Castro pr-3b110001.000
c-Shuffield ph-3b201001.500
Kepler rf201000.500
2-Smith pr-rf200000.000
Larnach lf200002.000
Holland lf311001.333
Farmer 3b2021001.000
3-Prato pr-ss211101.500
Gordon 2b200001.000
Schobel 2b110010.000
Solano dh200001.000
b-Se.Gray ph-dh1213101.000
Jeffers c201000.500
5-Schmidt pr010000---
Wolters c2020001.000
Nigro c000000---
Taylor cf201000.500
6-Garry pr-cf200101.000

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3358516
Cruz ss201001.500
4-Escotto pr-ss120010.000
Reynolds lf200000.000
Smith-Njigba lf-rf211300.500
McCutchen dh100100.000
a-Rivas ph-dh211001.500
Santana 1b200001.000
Choi 1b201100.500
Dixon 3b000000---
Suwinski cf200001.000
Bae 2b200000.000
Hayes 3b201000.500
7-Polanco pr-cf200001.000
R.Castro 2b200001.000
8-Maggi pr-3b-1b201000.500
Joe rf200000.000
Gonzalez lf201000.500
Hedges c201000.500
9-Ordonez pr010000---
Delay c100000.000

Minnesota000110140_7120
Pittsburgh000104000_580

a-singled for McCutchen in the 6th. b-walked for Solano in the 7th. c-struck out for W.Castro in the 8th.

1-ran for Correa in the 4th. 2-ran for Kepler in the 4th. 3-ran for Farmer in the 4th. 4-ran for Cruz in the 4th. 5-ran for Jeffers in the 5th. 6-ran for Taylor in the 5th. 7-ran for Hayes in the 5th. 8-ran for R.Castro in the 5th. 9-ran for Hedges in the 6th.

LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (1), Jeffers (1), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (1). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Se.Gray (1), off Minaya; Smith-Njigba (1), off Brink. RBIs_Farmer (1), Garry (1), Prato (1), Se.Gray 3 (3), McCutchen (1), Smith-Njigba 3 (3), Choi (1). SF_McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Garry, Holland, Isola, Solano 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Escotto). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Isola, Garry, Smith, Reynolds, Delay. GIDP_Isola.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, R.Castro, Choi; Hedges).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle411103432.25
McMahon, H, 1110001160.00
Brink, BS, 0-11444113136.00
Scherff, W, 1-0110000100.00
Nordlin, H, 1100001110.00
Phillips, S, 1-1110000120.00
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo562207703.60
De Jong100002120.00
Hernandez, H, 1111110179.00
Moreta, H, 12-3222012427.00
Minaya, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-3222112154.00
Bednar110001150.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 1-1. HBP_De Jong (Smith). WP_Brink.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:25. A_4,714 (8,500).

