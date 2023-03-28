|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Isola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escotto pr-ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smth-Njgba lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Shuffield ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rivas ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith pr-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Holland lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prato pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schobel 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Polanco pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Gray ph-dh
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Maggi pr-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Joe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Nigro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ordonez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garry pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|140
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|104
|000
|—
|5
DP_Minnesota 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (1), Jeffers (1), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (1). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Se.Gray (1), Smith-Njigba (1). SF_McCutchen (1).
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_De Jong (Smith). WP_Brink.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_2:25. A_4,714 (8,500).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.