MinnesotaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377126Totals33585
Gallo 1b2000Cruz ss2010
Isola 1b3000Escotto pr-ss1200
Correa ss2010Reynolds lf2000
W.Castro pr-3b1100Smth-Njgba lf-rf2113
Shuffield ph-3b2010McCutchen dh1001
Kepler rf2010Rivas ph-dh2110
Smith pr-rf2000Santana 1b2000
Larnach lf2000Choi 1b2011
Holland lf3110Dixon 3b0000
Farmer 3b2021Suwinski cf2000
Prato pr-ss2111Bae 2b2000
Gordon 2b2000Hayes 3b2010
Schobel 2b1100Polanco pr-cf2000
Solano dh2000R.Castro 2b2000
Se.Gray ph-dh1213Maggi pr-3b2010
Jeffers c2010Joe rf2000
Schmidt pr0100Gonzalez lf2010
Wolters c2020Hedges c2010
Nigro c0000Ordonez pr0100
Taylor cf2010Delay c1000
Garry pr-cf2001

Minnesota0001101407
Pittsburgh0001040005

DP_Minnesota 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Farmer (1), Jeffers (1), Wolters 2 (2), Cruz (1). 3B_Prato (1). HR_Se.Gray (1), Smith-Njigba (1). SF_McCutchen (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Mahle411103
McMahon H,1110001
Brink BS,0-1144411
Scherff W,1-0110000
Nordlin H,1100001
Phillips S,1-1110000
Pittsburgh
Oviedo562207
De Jong100002
Hernandez H,1111110
Moreta H,12-322201
Minaya L,0-1 BS,0-11-322211
Bednar110001

HBP_De Jong (Smith). WP_Brink.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Stewart; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:25. A_4,714 (8,500).

