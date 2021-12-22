|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ansong
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|2
|8
|Meyer
|28
|2-6
|5-5
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Ivory
|32
|5-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|11
|Kellogg
|33
|3-6
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|7
|McGee
|31
|7-14
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|14
|Claflin
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Tucker
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Jenkins
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Kirciman
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|6-7
|8-31
|9
|14
|56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Tucker 1-3, Ivory 1-5, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Meyer 0-2, McGee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Ansong, Kellogg).
Turnovers: 10 (Ivory 5, Tucker 2, Claflin, McGee, Meyer).
Steals: 2 (McGee, Meyer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|37
|9-15
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|23
|Curry
|25
|3-7
|5-6
|0-10
|2
|2
|11
|Loewe
|38
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Stephens
|21
|3-6
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Willis
|36
|6-9
|0-1
|2-4
|10
|0
|14
|Sutherlin
|21
|4-8
|4-5
|0-3
|1
|0
|12
|Daniels
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Thiam
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|14-17
|3-25
|16
|10
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Battle 3-5, Willis 2-3, Loewe 1-3, Thiam 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Stephens 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sutherlin 2, Battle).
Turnovers: 5 (Curry, Daniels, Loewe, Sutherlin, Willis).
Steals: 6 (Willis 3, Battle, Loewe, Stephens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Green Bay
|29
|27
|—
|56
|Minnesota
|28
|44
|—
|72
A_10,302 (14,625).