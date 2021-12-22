FGFTReb
GREEN BAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ansong334-80-03-8228
Meyer282-65-51-7139
Ivory325-100-00-40211
Kellogg333-61-21-6027
McGee317-140-00-03114
Claflin140-20-01-1130
Tucker142-50-01-1005
Jenkins101-40-01-3212
Kirciman50-10-00-1000
Totals20024-566-78-3191456

Percentages: FG .429, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Tucker 1-3, Ivory 1-5, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Meyer 0-2, McGee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Ansong, Kellogg).

Turnovers: 10 (Ivory 5, Tucker 2, Claflin, McGee, Meyer).

Steals: 2 (McGee, Meyer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle379-152-20-62123
Curry253-75-60-102211
Loewe381-42-20-1125
Stephens213-61-10-0007
Willis366-90-12-410014
Sutherlin214-84-50-31012
Daniels150-00-00-0030
Thiam40-20-01-1000
Thompson30-10-00-0020
Totals20026-5214-173-25161072

Percentages: FG .500, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Battle 3-5, Willis 2-3, Loewe 1-3, Thiam 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Stephens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sutherlin 2, Battle).

Turnovers: 5 (Curry, Daniels, Loewe, Sutherlin, Willis).

Steals: 6 (Willis 3, Battle, Loewe, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay292756
Minnesota284472

A_10,302 (14,625).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

