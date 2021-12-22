GREEN BAY (2-9)
Ansong 4-8 0-0 8, Meyer 2-6 5-5 9, Ivory 5-10 0-0 11, Kellogg 3-6 1-2 7, McGee 7-14 0-0 14, Claflin 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 2-5 0-0 5, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-7 56.
MINNESOTA (10-1)
Battle 9-15 2-2 23, Curry 3-7 5-6 11, Loewe 1-4 2-2 5, Stephens 3-6 1-1 7, Willis 6-9 0-1 14, Sutherlin 4-8 4-5 12, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Thiam 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 14-17 72.
Halftime_Green Bay 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 2-18 (Tucker 1-3, Ivory 1-5, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Meyer 0-2, McGee 0-3), Minnesota 6-16 (Battle 3-5, Willis 2-3, Loewe 1-3, Thiam 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Stephens 0-3). Rebounds_Green Bay 31 (Ansong 8), Minnesota 25 (Curry 10). Assists_Green Bay 9 (McGee 3), Minnesota 16 (Willis 10). Total Fouls_Green Bay 14, Minnesota 10. A_10,302 (14,625).