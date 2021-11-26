|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (5-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sissoko
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Helgren
|20
|2-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Powell
|26
|4-11
|3-4
|0-3
|7
|1
|12
|Scalia
|30
|8-13
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|19
|Winters
|26
|1-8
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|0
|5
|Bagwell-Katalinich
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cumming
|1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedman
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mershon
|13
|1-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Hubbard
|17
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|5
|Smith
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|1
|Czinano
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Micheaux
|16
|5-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Strande
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-13
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|11-16
|11-45
|16
|13
|73
Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Scalia 3-5, Sissoko 2-2, Powell 1-2, Winters 1-2, Hubbard 1-2, Hedman 0-2, Smith 0-1, Czinano 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Winters 2, Helgren 1, Mershon 1, Smith 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Sissoko 4, Powell 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Scalia 1)
Steals: 4 (Sissoko 2, Scalia 1, Hubbard 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY (3-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morrow
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|9
|Powell
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|4
|Haack
|35
|8-21
|0-2
|2-3
|5
|1
|19
|Koenig
|31
|4-8
|2-2
|3-5
|4
|4
|12
|Waite
|21
|2-9
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|5
|Roberts
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Danso
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|Dorsey
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Draper
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|2
|Fitch
|10
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Ziebell
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-71
|2-6
|18-40
|16
|18
|54
Percentages: FG 3.986, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Haack 3-10, Koenig 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Waite 1-6, Rice 1-4, Draper 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Morrow 3, Danso 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Haack 2, Koenig 2, Team 2, Powell 1, Danso 1)
Steals: 1 (Draper 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Bradley
|18
|9
|11
|16
|—
|54
|Minnesota
|19
|23
|14
|17
|—
|73
A_3,389
Officials_Jeff Cross, Mark Berger, Dee Kantner