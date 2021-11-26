FGFTReb
MINNESOTA (5-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sissoko255-90-01-61112
Helgren202-22-21-4026
Powell264-113-40-37112
Scalia308-130-00-20119
Winters261-82-21-6305
Bagwell-Katalinich20-00-00-1000
Cumming10-00-20-0000
Hedman20-20-00-0000
Mershon131-11-21-3023
Hubbard171-32-20-0315
Smith170-11-20-3211
Czinano20-20-00-2000
Micheaux165-50-00-20310
Strande30-00-00-0010
Team00-00-07-13000
Totals20027-5711-1611-45161373

Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Scalia 3-5, Sissoko 2-2, Powell 1-2, Winters 1-2, Hubbard 1-2, Hedman 0-2, Smith 0-1, Czinano 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Winters 2, Helgren 1, Mershon 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Sissoko 4, Powell 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Scalia 1)

Steals: 4 (Sissoko 2, Scalia 1, Hubbard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BRADLEY (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Morrow304-100-02-4039
Powell172-80-01-6234
Haack358-210-22-35119
Koenig314-82-23-54412
Waite212-90-01-1225
Roberts20-00-00-0000
Rice121-40-00-1003
Danso130-00-01-4110
Dorsey30-20-00-0000
Draper241-60-01-7122
Fitch100-20-20-0120
Ziebell20-10-00-0000
Team00-00-07-9000
Totals20022-712-618-40161854

Percentages: FG 3.986, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Haack 3-10, Koenig 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Waite 1-6, Rice 1-4, Draper 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Morrow 3, Danso 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Haack 2, Koenig 2, Team 2, Powell 1, Danso 1)

Steals: 1 (Draper 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Bradley189111654
Minnesota1923141773

A_3,389

Officials_Jeff Cross, Mark Berger, Dee Kantner

