|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hyatt
|31
|4-8
|0-1
|1-5
|3
|3
|10
|Omoruyi
|32
|9-15
|5-7
|3-11
|2
|3
|23
|McConnell
|34
|2-5
|2-4
|2-7
|6
|0
|6
|Mulcahy
|35
|2-8
|2-2
|5-7
|3
|3
|6
|Spencer
|36
|7-11
|5-6
|3-5
|4
|0
|21
|Simpson
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Palmquist
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Woolfolk
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Reiber
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|15-22
|15-38
|19
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Spencer 2-2, Hyatt 2-5, Palmquist 1-1, McConnell 0-1, Reiber 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Omoruyi 4, McConnell, Palmquist).
Turnovers: 10 (Omoruyi 3, Spencer 3, Mulcahy 2, Hyatt, McConnell).
Steals: 7 (Hyatt 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy, Omoruyi, Woolfolk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|40
|7-15
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|20
|Garcia
|37
|6-15
|6-9
|2-7
|4
|3
|19
|Ola-Joseph
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper
|38
|3-8
|1-2
|0-3
|11
|4
|9
|Henley
|24
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|4
|Payne
|28
|6-8
|3-6
|5-10
|1
|3
|15
|Carrington
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Samuels
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|12-19
|8-26
|18
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .481, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Battle 6-13, Cooper 2-3, Carrington 2-4, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Payne 2, Garcia).
Turnovers: 11 (Henley 5, Payne 2, Battle, Carrington, Garcia, Ola-Joseph).
Steals: 4 (Battle 2, Garcia, Payne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rutgers
|40
|34
|—
|74
|Minnesota
|33
|42
|—
|75
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.