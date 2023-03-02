FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hyatt314-80-11-53310
Omoruyi329-155-73-112323
McConnell342-52-42-7606
Mulcahy352-82-25-7336
Spencer367-115-63-54021
Simpson132-60-01-2104
Palmquist111-10-00-1033
Woolfolk40-00-00-0030
Reiber30-11-20-0031
Totals20027-5515-2215-38191874

Percentages: FG .491, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Spencer 2-2, Hyatt 2-5, Palmquist 1-1, McConnell 0-1, Reiber 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Omoruyi 4, McConnell, Palmquist).

Turnovers: 10 (Omoruyi 3, Spencer 3, Mulcahy 2, Hyatt, McConnell).

Steals: 7 (Hyatt 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy, Omoruyi, Woolfolk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle407-150-00-20320
Garcia376-156-92-74319
Ola-Joseph150-10-00-1110
Cooper383-81-20-31149
Henley242-20-01-1134
Payne286-83-65-101315
Carrington162-42-20-2018
Samuels20-10-00-0000
Totals20026-5412-198-26181875

Percentages: FG .481, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Battle 6-13, Cooper 2-3, Carrington 2-4, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Payne 2, Garcia).

Turnovers: 11 (Henley 5, Payne 2, Battle, Carrington, Garcia, Ola-Joseph).

Steals: 4 (Battle 2, Garcia, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rutgers403474
Minnesota334275

