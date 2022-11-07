|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gradwell
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|3
|Heyer
|29
|4-11
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|3
|8
|Micheaux
|27
|6-10
|2-2
|3-13
|0
|1
|14
|Borowicz
|22
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|16
|Braun
|30
|9-19
|1-1
|0-7
|2
|3
|21
|Oberg
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|Battle
|23
|3-8
|0-2
|1-8
|9
|0
|6
|Cayton
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Counts
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammond
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Ratzlaff
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Czinano
|10
|0-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-74
|6-9
|12-54
|21
|16
|75
Percentages: FG 41.892, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Borowicz 4-6, Braun 2-8, Gradwell 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Oberg 0-1, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle 2, Heyer 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Borowicz 4, Micheaux 3, Braun 3, Battle 2, Gradwell 1, Czinano 1)
Steals: 12 (Braun 4, Micheaux 2, Cayton 2, Gradwell 1, Heyer 1, Battle 1, Czinano 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chevre
|27
|2-7
|1-3
|1-8
|1
|1
|6
|Dins
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|3-12
|0
|3
|6
|Deets
|20
|1-7
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Lutz
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Thorpe
|25
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|8
|Flanagan
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brownfield
|16
|0-6
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Flores
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Meadows
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Randgaard
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McDermott
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-60
|8-13
|5-37
|10
|15
|45
Percentages: FG 25.0, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Thorpe 2-9, Chevre 1-2, Deets 1-5, Lutz 1-2, Meadows 1-1, McDermott 1-3, Dins 0-2, Flanagan 0-2, Brownfield 0-2, Flores 0-2, Randgaard 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dins 2)
Turnovers: 19 (Lutz 4, Thorpe 4, Dins 3, Chevre 2, Deets 2, Flores 2, Brownfield 1, McDermott 1)
Steals: 6 (Brownfield 2, Chevre 1, Deets 1, Lutz 1, Meadows 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|W. Illinois
|9
|6
|10
|20
|—
|45
|Minnesota
|17
|21
|17
|20
|—
|75
A_2,242
Officials_Starr Jefferson, Natasha Camy, Cameron Inouye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.