MINNESOTA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gradwell221-70-01-5013
Heyer294-110-04-8238
Micheaux276-102-23-130114
Borowicz226-90-00-12316
Braun309-191-10-72321
Oberg120-20-02-3410
Battle233-80-21-8906
Cayton110-10-00-1100
Counts10-00-00-0000
Hammond122-30-00-2124
Ratzlaff10-00-00-0000
Czinano100-43-40-1023
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20031-746-912-54211675

Percentages: FG 41.892, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Borowicz 4-6, Braun 2-8, Gradwell 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Oberg 0-1, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle 2, Heyer 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Borowicz 4, Micheaux 3, Braun 3, Battle 2, Gradwell 1, Czinano 1)

Steals: 12 (Braun 4, Micheaux 2, Cayton 2, Gradwell 1, Heyer 1, Battle 1, Czinano 1)

Technical Fouls: None

W. ILLINOIS (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chevre272-71-31-8116
Dins233-60-03-12036
Deets201-72-20-1315
Lutz272-50-00-1325
Thorpe253-110-00-3138
Flanagan131-50-00-0012
Allen10-00-00-0000
Brownfield160-64-60-3124
Flores121-30-00-1012
Meadows131-40-00-2103
Randgaard80-10-00-0010
McDermott151-51-20-1004
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20015-608-135-37101545

Percentages: FG 25.0, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Thorpe 2-9, Chevre 1-2, Deets 1-5, Lutz 1-2, Meadows 1-1, McDermott 1-3, Dins 0-2, Flanagan 0-2, Brownfield 0-2, Flores 0-2, Randgaard 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dins 2)

Turnovers: 19 (Lutz 4, Thorpe 4, Dins 3, Chevre 2, Deets 2, Flores 2, Brownfield 1, McDermott 1)

Steals: 6 (Brownfield 2, Chevre 1, Deets 1, Lutz 1, Meadows 1)

Technical Fouls: None

W. Illinois96102045
Minnesota1721172075

A_2,242

Officials_Starr Jefferson, Natasha Camy, Cameron Inouye

