FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle315-130-00-83513
Garcia407-132-21-136318
Ola-Joseph224-50-01-3018
Cooper403-78-100-212116
Henley334-94-50-12214
Payne203-30-31-4136
Carrington141-20-00-1143
Totals20027-5214-203-32251978

Percentages: FG .519, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Battle 3-10, Henley 2-3, Cooper 2-4, Garcia 2-5, Carrington 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cooper 2, Battle, Garcia, Ola-Joseph, Payne).

Turnovers: 14 (Ola-Joseph 4, Cooper 3, Garcia 2, Henley 2, Battle, Carrington, Payne).

Steals: 3 (Cooper, Garcia, Henley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker326-120-32-45312
Griesel334-138-101-124316
Lawrence364-101-21-32212
Tominaga368-145-51-30123
Wilcher283-81-10-0238
Hoiberg181-10-00-0142
Breidenbach121-40-01-3132
Kojenets50-00-00-1000
Totals20027-6215-216-26152175

Percentages: FG .435, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Lawrence 3-6, Tominaga 2-6, Wilcher 1-4, Breidenbach 0-1, Griesel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Griesel 2, Lawrence 2, Walker 2, Breidenbach, Tominaga).

Steals: 4 (Hoiberg 2, Wilcher 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota374178
Nebraska334275

A_15,405 (20,917).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

