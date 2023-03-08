MINNESOTA (9-21)
Battle 5-13 0-0 13, Garcia 7-13 2-2 18, Ola-Joseph 4-5 0-0 8, Cooper 3-7 8-10 16, Henley 4-9 4-5 14, Payne 3-3 0-3 6, Carrington 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-52 14-20 78.
NEBRASKA (16-16)
Walker 6-12 0-3 12, Griesel 4-13 8-10 16, Lawrence 4-10 1-2 12, Tominaga 8-14 5-5 23, Wilcher 3-8 1-1 8, Hoiberg 1-1 0-0 2, Breidenbach 1-4 0-0 2, Kojenets 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 15-21 75.
Halftime_Minnesota 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-24 (Battle 3-10, Henley 2-3, Cooper 2-4, Garcia 2-5, Carrington 1-2), Nebraska 6-19 (Lawrence 3-6, Tominaga 2-6, Wilcher 1-4, Breidenbach 0-1, Griesel 0-2). Fouled Out_Battle. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Garcia 13), Nebraska 26 (Griesel 12). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Cooper 12), Nebraska 15 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Nebraska 21. A_15,405 (20,917).
