|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Julien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kirilloff 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|113
|300
|000
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Minnesota 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Correa (16), Buxton (12), Farmer (6). HR_Gallo (14), Kepler (11), Buxton (14), Rutschman (11). SB_Buxton (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|López W,4-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Moran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Balazovic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Kremer L,8-4
|3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|5
|Zimmermann
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Vespi
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kremer pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Kremer (Correa).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:50. A_34,792 (45,971).
