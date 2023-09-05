MinnesotaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368117Totals31373
Julien 2b3000Kwan lf4000
Farmer ph-2b3010Ramírez 3b3010
Polanco dh4011J.Naylor 1b4000
Lewis 3b3210Calhoun dh3010
Kepler rf4211Fry ph-dh1000
Correa ss3111Giménez 2b4000
Solano 1b5023Arias ss4110
Jeffers c0000Brennan rf4120
Wallner lf1000B.Naylor c2112
Luplow ph-lf1000Straw cf2011
Stevenson ph-cf2000
Vázquez c2121
Gallo pr-1b1100
Castro cf-lf4120

Minnesota2000010508
Cleveland0020100003

DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B_Solano (1). HR_Vázquez (6), B.Naylor (8). SB_B.Naylor (2). SF_Polanco (3), Straw (4). S_Castro (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray663324
Jax W,6-8110002
Thielbar100000
Pagán100001
Cleveland
Bibee542254
Moore BS,0-1131103
R.López110001
Stephan L,6-62-335521
Morgan11-300001

HBP_Stephan (Correa). WP_R.López, Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_20,224 (34,788).

