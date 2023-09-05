|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Fry ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Naylor c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Stevenson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Castro cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|050
|—
|8
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B_Solano (1). HR_Vázquez (6), B.Naylor (8). SB_B.Naylor (2). SF_Polanco (3), Straw (4). S_Castro (2).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Stephan (Correa). WP_R.López, Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_20,224 (34,788).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.