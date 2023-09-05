MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals368117710
Julien 2b300002.277
b-Farmer ph-2b301001.252
Polanco dh401101.264
Lewis 3b321021.318
Kepler rf421111.251
Correa ss311110.231
Solano 1b502301.294
Jeffers c000000.271
Wallner lf100010.234
a-Luplow ph-lf100001.222
c-Stevenson ph-cf200001.231
Vázquez c212120.222
1-Gallo pr-1b110000.177
Castro cf-lf412001.248

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3137327
Kwan lf400001.269
Ramírez 3b301010.272
J.Naylor 1b400000.305
Calhoun dh301000.253
d-Fry ph-dh100000.247
Giménez 2b400002.234
Arias ss411001.220
Brennan rf412001.268
B.Naylor c211211.221
Straw cf201101.238

Minnesota200001050_8110
Cleveland002010000_370

a-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. b-doubled for Julien in the 6th. c-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. d-lined out for Calhoun in the 8th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B_Solano (1). HR_Vázquez (6), off Moore; B.Naylor (8), off Gray. RBIs_Kepler (52), Correa (62), Vázquez (28), Polanco (41), Solano 3 (36), B.Naylor 2 (23), Straw (26). SB_B.Naylor (2). CS_Straw (5). SF_Polanco, Straw. S_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 8 (Lewis 2, Polanco 2, Stevenson 2, Solano 2); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Kwan). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brennan. GIDP_J.Naylor.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Julien, Correa, Solano; Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6633241012.98
Jax, W, 6-8110002173.95
Thielbar100000102.31
Pagán100001123.43
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee542254873.05
Moore, BS, 0-1131103223.86
R.López110001110.00
Stephan, L, 6-62-335521313.54
Morgan11-300001153.26

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0. HBP_Stephan (Correa). WP_R.López, Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_20,224 (34,788).

