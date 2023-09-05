|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|7
|10
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|b-Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Lewis 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.318
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|c-Stevenson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|1-Gallo pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Castro cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|d-Fry ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|B.Naylor c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|050_8
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. b-doubled for Julien in the 6th. c-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. d-lined out for Calhoun in the 8th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B_Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B_Solano (1). HR_Vázquez (6), off Moore; B.Naylor (8), off Gray. RBIs_Kepler (52), Correa (62), Vázquez (28), Polanco (41), Solano 3 (36), B.Naylor 2 (23), Straw (26). SB_B.Naylor (2). CS_Straw (5). SF_Polanco, Straw. S_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 8 (Lewis 2, Polanco 2, Stevenson 2, Solano 2); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Kwan). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Brennan. GIDP_J.Naylor.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Julien, Correa, Solano; Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|101
|2.98
|Jax, W, 6-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.95
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.31
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.43
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|87
|3.05
|Moore, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|3.86
|R.López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Stephan, L, 6-6
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|31
|3.54
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0. HBP_Stephan (Correa). WP_R.López, Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_20,224 (34,788).
