|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|8
|14
|8
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Solano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Julien ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro lf-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gallo ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|011
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|05x
|—
|8
DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR_Garcia (3), Pratto (6), Julien (5). SB_Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). SF_Buxton 2 (3).
|4
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:44. A_28,218 (38,544).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.