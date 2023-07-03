Kansas CityMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36494Totals348148
Garcia 3b3121Correa ss5141
Witt Jr. ss5121Solano 1b2010
Pratto 1b5122Kirilloff ph-1b2021
Olivares dh4000Buxton dh3002
Melendez lf3000Farmer 2b3000
Fermin c4010Julien ph-2b2111
Waters rf4000Castro lf-3b2110
Isbel cf4000Miranda 3b2000
Lopez 2b4120Gallo ph-lf1100
Vázquez c4110
M.Taylor cf4122
Kepler rf4221

Kansas City1010000114
Minnesota11001005x8

DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR_Garcia (3), Pratto (6), Julien (5). SB_Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). SF_Buxton 2 (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Cox42-373324
Cuas11-300011
Snider110001
Clarke L,1-31-355510
Wittgren2-310001
Minnesota
Ryan662219
Moran H,82-300011
Balazovic H,11-300000
Headrick W,2-0111102
Pagán121111

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:44. A_28,218 (38,544).

