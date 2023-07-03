|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.298
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Pratto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|14
|8
|4
|7
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Solano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|b-Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Julien ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro lf-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|011_4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|05x_8
|14
|0
a-struck out for Miranda in the 6th. b-singled for Solano in the 7th. c-homered for Farmer in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR_Garcia (3), off Ryan; Pratto (6), off Headrick; Julien (5), off Clarke. RBIs_Garcia (21), Pratto 2 (26), Witt Jr. (43), Buxton 2 (33), M.Taylor 2 (26), Julien (10), Kepler (26), Correa (38), Kirilloff (15). SB_Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). CS_Castro (3). SF_Buxton 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Pratto 4); Minnesota 3 (Farmer, M.Taylor, Julien). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Farmer.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cox
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|81
|3.05
|Cuas
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.37
|Snider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Clarke, L, 1-3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|18
|6.06
|Wittgren
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.96
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|94
|3.42
|Moran, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.19
|Balazovic, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.23
|Headrick, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|5.40
|Pagán
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Wittgren 2-1, Balazovic 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:44. A_28,218 (38,544).
