Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36494313
Garcia 3b312120.298
Witt Jr. ss512101.251
Pratto 1b512202.261
Olivares dh400002.250
Melendez lf300012.208
Fermin c401002.267
Waters rf400002.240
Isbel cf400002.193
Lopez 2b412000.231

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34814847
Correa ss514101.228
Solano 1b201010.268
b-Kirilloff ph-1b202100.277
Buxton dh300201.207
Farmer 2b300001.244
c-Julien ph-2b211100.254
Castro lf-3b211020.253
Miranda 3b200001.213
a-Gallo ph-lf110011.191
Vázquez c411001.222
M.Taylor cf412200.218
Kepler rf422101.215

Kansas City101000011_490
Minnesota11001005x_8140

a-struck out for Miranda in the 6th. b-singled for Solano in the 7th. c-homered for Farmer in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR_Garcia (3), off Ryan; Pratto (6), off Headrick; Julien (5), off Clarke. RBIs_Garcia (21), Pratto 2 (26), Witt Jr. (43), Buxton 2 (33), M.Taylor 2 (26), Julien (10), Kepler (26), Correa (38), Kirilloff (15). SB_Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). CS_Castro (3). SF_Buxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Pratto 4); Minnesota 3 (Farmer, M.Taylor, Julien). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cox42-373324813.05
Cuas11-300011184.37
Snider110001150.00
Clarke, L, 1-31-355510186.06
Wittgren2-31000184.96
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan662219943.42
Moran, H, 82-300011174.19
Balazovic, H, 11-30000061.23
Headrick, W, 2-0111102125.40
Pagán121111254.04

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Wittgren 2-1, Balazovic 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:44. A_28,218 (38,544).

