MINNESOTA (86)
Collier 4-6 2-4 11, Shepard 4-4 7-8 15, Fowles 7-10 2-3 16, Jefferson 3-9 0-0 6, McBride 5-16 5-5 18, Achonwa 0-1 0-0 0, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Powers 5-13 4-4 14, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 30-65 20-24 86.
PHOENIX (77)
Cunningham 9-17 0-0 24, Peddy 7-15 2-2 21, B.Turner 1-2 0-0 2, DeShields 3-12 0-0 7, Simms 1-5 2-2 4, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 6-10 2-2 15, Y.Turner 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 28-67 8-8 77.
|Minnesota
|22
|20
|17
|27
|—
|86
|Phoenix
|18
|22
|20
|17
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-17 (McBride 3-7, Banham 2-5, Collier 1-1, Carleton 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Powers 0-2), Phoenix 13-31 (Cunningham 6-10, Peddy 5-10, Gustafson 1-3, DeShields 1-4, Gray 0-1, Simms 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Shepard 12), Phoenix 27 (Peddy 10). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Jefferson 12), Phoenix 20 (DeShields 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Phoenix 21. A_7,307 (18,422)
