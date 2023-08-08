|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collier
|26:54
|10-18
|8-10
|0-9
|2
|4
|29
|Miller
|33:46
|2-7
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|0
|5
|Shepard
|36:19
|4-5
|9-10
|1-7
|5
|1
|17
|Allen
|32:57
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|2
|6
|McBride
|32:33
|5-11
|1-2
|0-3
|7
|2
|13
|Milic
|16:47
|5-8
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|12
|Mitchell
|8:16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Banham
|7:03
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Powers
|3:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Carleton
|1:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-58
|21-26
|6-37
|26
|12
|88
Percentages: FG .517, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (McBride 2-6, Milic 1-1, Powers 1-1, Banham 1-2, Collier 1-2, Miller 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Banham, Miller, Shepard).
Turnovers: 16 (Miller 4, Shepard 4, Allen 2, Collier 2, McBride, Milic, Mitchell, Powers).
Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Allen, Collier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|33:04
|9-20
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|23
|Smith
|24:22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|5
|3
|E.Williams
|33:50
|9-11
|0-0
|3-9
|4
|2
|18
|Mabrey
|31:06
|4-13
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|11
|C.Williams
|33:13
|5-16
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|5
|12
|Evans
|18:30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|Bertsch
|14:57
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Parks
|10:58
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200:00
|32-76
|4-5
|6-28
|20
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Copper 3-8, Parks 2-4, C.Williams 2-5, Mabrey 2-7, Bertsch 1-1, Smith 1-1, Evans 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (E.Williams, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Bertsch 2, Copper 2, E.Williams 2, Smith 2, C.Williams, Mabrey, Parks).
Steals: 7 (C.Williams 3, Smith 2, Copper, E.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|28
|17
|20
|23
|—
|88
|Chicago
|21
|17
|24
|17
|—
|79
A_5,099 (10,387). T_1:52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.