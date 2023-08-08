FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collier26:5410-188-100-92429
Miller33:462-70-03-11205
Shepard36:194-59-101-75117
Allen32:572-42-20-1526
McBride32:335-111-20-37213
Milic16:475-81-22-31112
Mitchell8:160-20-00-2110
Banham7:031-20-00-1303
Powers3:271-10-00-0003
Carleton1:580-00-00-0010
Totals200:0030-5821-266-37261288

Percentages: FG .517, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (McBride 2-6, Milic 1-1, Powers 1-1, Banham 1-2, Collier 1-2, Miller 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Banham, Miller, Shepard).

Turnovers: 16 (Miller 4, Shepard 4, Allen 2, Collier 2, McBride, Milic, Mitchell, Powers).

Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Allen, Collier).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper33:049-202-20-31123
Smith24:221-30-00-7153
E.Williams33:509-110-03-94218
Mabrey31:064-131-11-33411
C.Williams33:135-160-01-26512
Evans18:301-60-00-0402
Bertsch14:571-21-21-3114
Parks10:582-50-00-1006
Totals200:0032-764-56-28201879

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Copper 3-8, Parks 2-4, C.Williams 2-5, Mabrey 2-7, Bertsch 1-1, Smith 1-1, Evans 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (E.Williams, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Bertsch 2, Copper 2, E.Williams 2, Smith 2, C.Williams, Mabrey, Parks).

Steals: 7 (C.Williams 3, Smith 2, Copper, E.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota2817202388
Chicago2117241779

A_5,099 (10,387). T_1:52.

