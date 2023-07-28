MINNESOTA (88)
Milic 3-7 0-1 6, Miller 6-15 8-11 22, Juhász 6-10 1-2 13, Allen 2-5 2-4 7, McBride 11-14 0-0 26, Carleton 0-4 0-0 0, Engstler 1-4 1-2 4, Shepard 2-8 1-1 5, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-71 13-21 88.
NEW YORK (83)
Laney 5-14 1-2 11, Stewart 5-19 10-11 23, Jones 3-6 3-4 9, Ionescu 10-21 4-5 31, Johannès 2-6 0-0 4, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 1-3 3-3 5, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 21-25 83.
|Minnesota
|22
|26
|22
|18
|—
|88
|New York
|17
|22
|19
|25
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-22 (McBride 4-7, Miller 2-5, Allen 1-1, Engstler 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Juhász 0-1, Carleton 0-4), New York 10-35 (Ionescu 7-14, Stewart 3-9, Thornton 0-1, Jones 0-2, Prince 0-2, Laney 0-3, Johannès 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Juhász 10), New York 37 (Jones 11). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Allen, McBride, Shepard 4), New York 20 (Ionescu 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, New York 21. A_6,129 (17,732)
