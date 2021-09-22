|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|9
|16
|8
|4
|11
|Arraez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.285
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Polanco ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Garver c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Jax p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Coulombe p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alcala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Thielbar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Astudillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|4
|14
|Ortega cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.360
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.228
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Duffy 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|T.Thompson rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.034
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|200
|320
|200_9
|16
|1
|Chicago
|111
|002
|000_5
|11
|1
a-lined out for Jax in the 4th. b-struck out for Effross in the 5th. c-struck out for Alcala in the 7th. d-struck out for Megill in the 7th. e-grounded out for Thielbar in the 9th.
E_Arraez (8), Contreras (7). LOB_Minnesota 12, Chicago 12. 2B_Donaldson (24), Sanó (22), Schwindel (13). HR_Gordon (3), off Mills; T.Thompson (2), off Jax; Contreras (21), off Jax. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (67), Kepler 2 (49), Gordon 2 (17), Sanó (71), Garver (30), Contreras 2 (49), T.Thompson (2), Wisdom 2 (59). SB_Ortega (9), Hoerner (4), Wisdom (4), Gordon (9). CS_Hoerner (3). SF_Donaldson, Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Gordon 2, Polanco 3, Arraez, Sanó); Chicago 6 (Happ 2, Mills, Duffy 2, Wisdom). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 17; Chicago 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Astudillo. GIDP_Hoerner.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jax
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|72
|6.75
|Barraclough, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|4.82
|Coulombe
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.73
|Alcala, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.28
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.51
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.53
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills, L, 6-7
|4
|6
|7
|6
|2
|4
|91
|4.83
|Effross
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.35
|Nance
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.88
|Megill
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|9.30
|Rucker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.40
|Brothers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|5.29
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Alcala 2-2, Effross 2-2. IBB_off Jax (Hoerner). HBP_Jax 3 (Hoerner,Ortega,Wisdom), Barraclough (Wisdom), Brothers (Buxton). WP_Mills.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:05. A_25,594 (41,649).