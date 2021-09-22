MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals429168411
Arraez 2b321030.285
Buxton cf522000.286
Polanco ss600004.272
Donaldson 3b323210.251
Kepler rf513201.207
Sanó 1b511102.222
Gordon lf513200.251
Garver c503101.251
Jax p100001.000
a-Rooker ph100000.205
Barraclough p000000---
Coulombe p100001.000
Alcala p000000---
c-Cave ph100001.182
Duffey p000000---
Thielbar p000000---
e-Astudillo ph100000.240
Colomé p000000---

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals355115414
Ortega cf322010.280
Schwindel 1b411012.360
Happ lf502001.226
Contreras c312211.228
Wisdom 3b301200.238
Duffy 2b501002.265
T.Thompson rf511103.250
Hoerner ss301011.305
Mills p200002.034
Effross p000000---
b-Alcántara ph100001.199
Nance p000000.000
Megill p000000---
d-Martini ph100001.150
Rucker p000000.000
Brothers p000000.000

Minnesota200320200_9161
Chicago111002000_5111

a-lined out for Jax in the 4th. b-struck out for Effross in the 5th. c-struck out for Alcala in the 7th. d-struck out for Megill in the 7th. e-grounded out for Thielbar in the 9th.

E_Arraez (8), Contreras (7). LOB_Minnesota 12, Chicago 12. 2B_Donaldson (24), Sanó (22), Schwindel (13). HR_Gordon (3), off Mills; T.Thompson (2), off Jax; Contreras (21), off Jax. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (67), Kepler 2 (49), Gordon 2 (17), Sanó (71), Garver (30), Contreras 2 (49), T.Thompson (2), Wisdom 2 (59). SB_Ortega (9), Hoerner (4), Wisdom (4), Gordon (9). CS_Hoerner (3). SF_Donaldson, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Gordon 2, Polanco 3, Arraez, Sanó); Chicago 6 (Happ 2, Mills, Duffy 2, Wisdom). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 17; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Astudillo. GIDP_Hoerner.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Sanó).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jax343326726.75
Barraclough, W, 2-012-320013354.82
Coulombe2-322200173.73
Alcala, H, 92-310001104.28
Duffey100002113.51
Thielbar110011163.53
Colomé11000173.75
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mills, L, 6-7467624914.83
Effross120002154.35
Nance110012225.88
Megill142202199.30
Rucker120001127.40
Brothers110010265.29

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Alcala 2-2, Effross 2-2. IBB_off Jax (Hoerner). HBP_Jax 3 (Hoerner,Ortega,Wisdom), Barraclough (Wisdom), Brothers (Buxton). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:05. A_25,594 (41,649).

