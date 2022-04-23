ChicagoMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals389149
Anderson ss3010Buxton cf4342
Mendick ss0100Garlick lf0000
Vaughn rf-lf4010Arraez 3b5043
Abreu 1b4112Correa ss2100
Grandal dh3010Celestino ph-cf1000
Jiménez lf1000Polanco 2b5111
Sheets rf3010Kepler rf4010
Engel cf4000Larnach dh5012
García 2b4010Sanó 1b5000
McGuire c4010Jeffers c3321
Burger 3b4000Gordon lf-ss4110

Chicago0000010102
Minnesota12041010x9

E_McGuire (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Grandal (1), Vaughn (2), Jeffers (2), Buxton (4). HR_Abreu (2), Jeffers (1), Buxton (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Velasquez L,0-231-385516
Sousa1-322220
Crick11-311111
Severino231103
Hendriks100001
Minnesota
Bundy W,3-0540004
Stashak211103
Coulombe111121
Thielbar110003

HBP_Crick (Buxton). WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:34. A_16,686 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you