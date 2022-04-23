|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Mendick ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 3b
|5
|0
|4
|3
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Celestino ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|120
|410
|10x
|—
|9
E_McGuire (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Grandal (1), Vaughn (2), Jeffers (2), Buxton (4). HR_Abreu (2), Jeffers (1), Buxton (4).
|3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Crick (Buxton). WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:34. A_16,686 (38,544).
