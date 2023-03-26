MINNESOTA (99)
McDaniels 0-2 1-4 1, Towns 5-16 0-0 14, Gobert 1-3 8-12 10, Conley 4-11 0-2 12, Edwards 5-14 1-2 13, Prince 1-2 3-3 5, Reid 10-17 0-0 23, Anderson 5-10 1-2 12, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-80 14-25 99.
GOLDEN STATE (96)
D.Green 5-9 1-2 12, DiVincenzo 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 1-4 1-2 3, Curry 8-23 0-0 20, Thompson 5-17 0-0 15, Kuminga 2-4 1-2 5, Lamb 1-3 0-0 3, J.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 3-4 2-2 9, Poole 8-16 8-9 27. Totals 34-82 13-17 96.
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|24
|22
|—
|99
|Golden State
|29
|26
|18
|23
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 17-40 (Conley 4-9, Towns 4-9, Reid 3-5, Alexander-Walker 2-3, Edwards 2-8, McLaughlin 1-1, Anderson 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Prince 0-1), Golden State 15-40 (Thompson 5-11, Curry 4-13, Poole 3-8, Lamb 1-2, Payton II 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Kuminga 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 49 (Gobert 18), Golden State 37 (D.Green, Looney 7). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Anderson 7), Golden State 25 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064)
