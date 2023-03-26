FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels9:530-21-40-1051
Towns32:085-160-00-53214
Gobert34:201-38-124-182510
Conley31:234-110-21-22312
Edwards34:395-141-21-43113
Anderson31:375-101-22-107012
Reid20:4610-170-01-61023
Alexander-Walker16:292-30-00-2216
McLaughlin14:491-20-00-0303
Prince13:561-23-30-1235
Totals240:0034-8014-259-49252099

Percentages: FG .425, FT .560.

3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Conley 4-9, Towns 4-9, Reid 3-5, Alexander-Walker 2-3, Edwards 2-8, McLaughlin 1-1, Anderson 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Prince 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Gobert).

Turnovers: 17 (Gobert 4, Edwards 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Conley 2, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid).

Steals: 10 (Anderson 5, Conley 2, Towns 2, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 6:56 fourth.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo20:401-10-00-3232
D.Green35:445-91-21-75412
Looney30:001-41-21-7223
Curry36:128-230-00-69320
Thompson34:475-170-00-42315
Poole30:318-168-90-42227
Lamb17:551-30-02-3103
Payton II15:293-42-21-2109
Kuminga14:452-41-21-1125
J.Green3:570-10-00-0000
Totals240:0034-8213-176-37251996

Percentages: FG .415, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Thompson 5-11, Curry 4-13, Poole 3-8, Lamb 1-2, Payton II 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Kuminga 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Looney, Payton II).

Turnovers: 16 (D.Green 5, Curry 3, Poole 3, Thompson 3, DiVincenzo, Looney).

Steals: 9 (Kuminga 2, Looney 2, Poole 2, Curry, D.Green, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota2924242299
Golden State2926182396

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:30.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

