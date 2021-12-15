FGFTReb
MINNESOTA (7-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Micheaux101-10-23-4132
Sissoko213-90-04-6216
Powell345-117-90-119218
Scalia3614-210-01-80037
Winters346-110-00-41116
Bagwell-Katalinich102-30-01-1124
Mershon190-10-00-0310
Helgren60-10-00-2110
Hubbard224-62-20-22214
Smith81-10-00-0102
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20036-659-1310-42211399

Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 18-29, .621 (Scalia 9-13, Winters 4-7, Hubbard 4-6, Powell 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Winters 3, Mershon 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Sissoko 6, Powell 3, Winters 3, Micheaux 2, Mershon 2, Helgren 1, Hubbard 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 8 (Micheaux 2, Sissoko 2, Hubbard 2, Powell 1, Scalia 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OHIO (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burris366-121-22-51318
Johnson398-191-20-58521
Bambule376-130-00-22118
Hooks407-126-115-105320
Mace377-140-01-30116
Dennis00-00-00-0000
Felder110-10-00-0300
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20034-718-159-29191393

Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Bambule 6-12, Burris 5-8, Johnson 4-10, Mace 2-4)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Burris 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Felder 3, Bambule 2, Hooks 1, Mace 1, Dennis 1)

Steals: 12 (Hooks 5, Burris 2, Johnson 2, Bambule 1, Mace 1, Felder 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Ohio2124242493
Minnesota2532222099

A_2,751

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Roy Gulbeyan, Gina Cross

