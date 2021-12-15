|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (7-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Micheaux
|10
|1-1
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|3
|2
|Sissoko
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|1
|6
|Powell
|34
|5-11
|7-9
|0-11
|9
|2
|18
|Scalia
|36
|14-21
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|0
|37
|Winters
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Bagwell-Katalinich
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Mershon
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Helgren
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|22
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|14
|Smith
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-65
|9-13
|10-42
|21
|13
|99
Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 18-29, .621 (Scalia 9-13, Winters 4-7, Hubbard 4-6, Powell 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Winters 3, Mershon 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Sissoko 6, Powell 3, Winters 3, Micheaux 2, Mershon 2, Helgren 1, Hubbard 1, Smith 1)
Steals: 8 (Micheaux 2, Sissoko 2, Hubbard 2, Powell 1, Scalia 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burris
|36
|6-12
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|18
|Johnson
|39
|8-19
|1-2
|0-5
|8
|5
|21
|Bambule
|37
|6-13
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|18
|Hooks
|40
|7-12
|6-11
|5-10
|5
|3
|20
|Mace
|37
|7-14
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|16
|Dennis
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Felder
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-71
|8-15
|9-29
|19
|13
|93
Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Bambule 6-12, Burris 5-8, Johnson 4-10, Mace 2-4)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Burris 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Felder 3, Bambule 2, Hooks 1, Mace 1, Dennis 1)
Steals: 12 (Hooks 5, Burris 2, Johnson 2, Bambule 1, Mace 1, Felder 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Ohio
|21
|24
|24
|24
|—
|93
|Minnesota
|25
|32
|22
|20
|—
|99
A_2,751
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Roy Gulbeyan, Gina Cross