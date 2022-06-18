Twins first. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Carlos Correa flies out to deep left field to Jordan Luplow. Gio Urshela grounds out to shallow left field, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Gary Sanchez singles to shortstop. Luis Arraez doubles to deep left center field. Gary Sanchez to third. Jose Miranda lines out to center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks first. Carson Kelly singles to right center field. Josh Rojas flies out to shallow center field to Trevor Larnach. Jordan Luplow homers to left field. Carson Kelly scores. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Twins 1.
Twins third. Gio Urshela doubles to deep center field. Gary Sanchez flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez singles to second base. Jose Miranda singles to left field. Luis Arraez to second. Gio Urshela scores. Max Kepler walks. Jose Miranda to second. Luis Arraez to third. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shortstop. Max Kepler out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks third. Carson Kelly flies out to center field to Trevor Larnach. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Jordan Luplow homers to left field. Christian Walker walks. Daulton Varsho pops out to shallow infield to Devin Smeltzer.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Twins 2.
Diamondbacks fourth. Buddy Kennedy walks. Alek Thomas singles to center field. Buddy Kennedy to second. Jake Hager singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Alek Thomas scores. Buddy Kennedy scores. Throwing error by Devin Smeltzer. Geraldo Perdomo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda. Jake Hager to third. Carson Kelly singles to right field. Jake Hager scores. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shortstop, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Twins 2.
Diamondbacks fifth. Christian Walker flies out to deep left field to Trevor Larnach. Daulton Varsho singles to shallow infield. Buddy Kennedy singles to right field. Daulton Varsho to second. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Buddy Kennedy to second. Daulton Varsho to third. Fielding error by Gio Urshela. Jake Hager singles to left field. Alek Thomas to second. Buddy Kennedy to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to shallow left field to Carlos Correa. Carson Kelly flies out to shallow center field to Gilberto Celestino.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Twins 2.
