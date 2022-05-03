Twins fourth. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Gio Urshela walks. Jose Miranda doubles to deep right center field. Gio Urshela scores. Gary Sanchez hit by pitch. Max Kepler lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Orioles 0.
Orioles fourth. Austin Hays singles to shallow infield. Rougned Odor doubles to shallow left field. Austin Hays to third. Tyler Nevin reaches on error. Austin Hays scores. Fielding error by Carlos Correa. Anthony Bemboom flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Tyler Nevin out at second. Rougned Odor to third. Jorge Mateo lines out to right field to Max Kepler.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 1, Orioles 1.
Twins fifth. Ryan Jeffers walks. Gilberto Celestino hit by pitch. Ryan Jeffers to second. Byron Buxton pops out to Tyler Nevin. Carlos Correa lines out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Gilberto Celestino to second. Ryan Jeffers scores. Gio Urshela lines out to deep left field to Austin Hays.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Orioles 1.
Orioles fifth. Cedric Mullins doubles to deep right center field. Trey Mancini singles to left center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Anthony Santander reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trey Mancini out at second. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to right field to Trevor Larnach. Austin Hays singles to shallow center field. Anthony Santander to second. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Orioles 2.
Twins sixth. Jose Miranda grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Gary Sanchez doubles to deep left field. Trevor Larnach walks. Ryan Jeffers homers to center field. Trevor Larnach scores. Gary Sanchez scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to third base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Byron Buxton grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Mountcastle to Joey Krehbiel.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Orioles 2.
Twins ninth. Gilberto Celestino doubles. Byron Buxton doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino scores. Carlos Correa doubles to deep center field. Byron Buxton to third. Jorge Polanco out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Byron Buxton scores. Gio Urshela called out on strikes. Jose Miranda grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Orioles 2.
