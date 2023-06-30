Twins first. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Edouard Julien strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Alex Kirilloff singles to deep right field. Carlos Correa to second. Royce Lewis singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Alex Kirilloff to third. Carlos Correa scores. Max Kepler called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Orioles 0.
Twins second. Ryan Jeffers lines out to left field to Austin Hays. Willi Castro pops out to Gunnar Henderson. Joey Gallo homers to right field. Carlos Correa doubles to right field. Edouard Julien called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Orioles 0.
Twins third. Byron Buxton walks. Alex Kirilloff singles to right field. Byron Buxton scores. Royce Lewis flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Max Kepler homers to center field. Alex Kirilloff scores. Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging. Willi Castro flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Orioles 0.
Twins fourth. Joey Gallo walks. Carlos Correa hit by pitch. Joey Gallo to second. Kyle Farmer pinch-hitting for Edouard Julien. Kyle Farmer flies out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Carlos Correa to second. Joey Gallo to third. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Carlos Correa scores. Joey Gallo scores. Alex Kirilloff called out on strikes. Royce Lewis singles to shallow left field. Max Kepler grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Ryan O'Hearn.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Orioles 0.
Orioles sixth. Adley Rutschman homers to center field. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Austin Hays singles to right field. Gunnar Henderson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Orioles 1.
