Twins fifth. Donovan Solano flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Byron Buxton singles to left center field. Kyle Farmer flies out to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Willi Castro doubles to deep center field. Byron Buxton scores. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to third base, Gunnar Henderson to Ramon Urias.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Orioles 0.
Orioles eighth. Gunnar Henderson strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to shallow infield. Anthony Santander singles to right center field. Adley Rutschman to third. Aaron Hicks singles to center field. Anthony Santander to second. Adley Rutschman scores. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow right field to Alex Kirilloff. Aaron Hicks to second. Anthony Santander to third. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Ramon Urias. Ryan O'Hearn is intentionally walked. Jordan Westburg hit by pitch. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Aaron Hicks to third. Anthony Santander scores. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 2, Twins 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.