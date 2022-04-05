Red sox first. Kike Hernandez singles to deep right field. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Kike Hernandez to second. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Miguel Sano. Kike Hernandez to third. J.D. Martinez singles to deep right field. Kike Hernandez scores. Alex Verdugo flies out to left field to Alex Kirilloff.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Twins 0.
Twins second. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano walks. Alex Kirilloff strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela homers to left field. Miguel Sano scores. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Travis Shaw.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Red sox 1.
Twins third. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Jorge Polanco walks. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Daniel Ozoria scores. Luis Arraez doubles to left field. Max Kepler singles to center field. Jake Rucker to third. Miguel Sano lines out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Alex Kirilloff out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Alex Verdugo. Jake Rucker scores. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Red sox 1.
Red sox sixth. Juan Chacon singles to shortstop. Johnfrank Salazar doubles to deep center field. Juan Chacon to third. Xander Bogaerts pops out to shallow right field to Dillon Tatum. Jonathan Arauz pinch-hitting for J.D. Martinez. Jonathan Arauz hit by pitch. Bryan Gonzalez out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Kyle Garlick. Jonathan Arauz to second. Johnfrank Salazar to third. Juan Chacon scores. Ahbram Liendo singles to center field. Jonathan Arauz scores. Johnfrank Salazar scores. Darel Belen walks. Miguel Bleis walks. Darel Belen to second. Ahbram Liendo to third. Ronald Rosario pinch-hitting for Kevin Plawecki. Ronald Rosario singles to deep center field. Miguel Bleis to third. Darel Belen scores. Ahbram Liendo scores. Juan Chacon walks. Ronald Rosario to second. Johnfrank Salazar walks. Juan Chacon to second. Ronald Rosario to third. Miguel Bleis scores. Luis Ravelo pinch-hitting for Xander Bogaerts. Luis Ravelo singles to shallow right field. Johnfrank Salazar to second. Juan Chacon out at home. Ronald Rosario scores.
7 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Twins 6.
Red sox seventh. Jonathan Arauz doubles to deep right field. Bryan Gonzalez singles to left field. Jonathan Arauz to third. Ahbram Liendo grounds out to second base, Daniel Ozoria to Dillon Tatum. Bryan Gonzalez to second. Jonathan Arauz scores. Darel Belen doubles to center field. Bryan Gonzalez scores. Miguel Bleis pops out to shallow infield to Kyle Schmidt. Diego Viloria hit by pitch. Juan Chacon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 10, Twins 6.
